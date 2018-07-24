Roman Reigns On Partying With The B Team, Zack Ryder Needed A Night Like Last Night, Chad Gable

- Above is post-RAW video of Chad Gable trying to infiltrate No Way Jose's conga line backstage. As noted, this week's WWE Main Event tapings saw Gable and Jose face The Ascension.

- Roman Reigns talks to Mike Rome after defeating Bobby Lashley to earn a SummerSlam title shot against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on this week's RAW in this new video. Reigns says he will worry about Lesnar next week but now he's going to party with RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team, who have been trying to get The Big Dog to join their celebration for a few weeks now.

- As noted, this week's WWE Main Event tapings also saw Mike Kanellis face Zack Ryder in singles action. Ryder tweeted the following after the match: