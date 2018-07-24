Daniel Cormier Rips Top Contender, Fedor Vs. Chael Sonnen Official, UFC On FOX 30 Video

- The UFC released a replay of "Road to the Octagon" ahead of Saturday's UFC on FOX 30 event from Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The card features a lightweight rematch between former champion Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

Along with that fight, Jose Aldo meets Jeremy Stephens and Joanna Jedrzejczyk squares off against Tecia Torres live on FOX.

This will be just the second UFC card to take place in Calgary, with the first coming in 2012.

- Roughly 24 hours after Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader meet in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinals, Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen will square off in the other semi. The two will meet October 13 from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York live on Paramount Network.

Emelianenko punched his ticket into the final four with a victory over Frank Mir in April to improve to 37-5 overall in his career. Sonnen bested Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, pushing his record to 31-15-1.

No other bouts have been announced for the card.

- UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took top contender Alexander Gustafsson to task recently on social media after Gustafsson pulled out of an August fight card. Gustafsson had no opponent set, but rumors of a potential bout with Luke Rockhold, Khalil Rountree and Anthony Smith were floated out there.

Cormier earned a win over Gustafsson back in 2015 via decision. Here's what he had to say on Instagram: