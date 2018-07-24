News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown & 205 Live - SummerSlam Hype, Tournament Begins, Fatal 4 Way, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana as the road to SummerSlam heats up.

Confirmed for SmackDown is SmackDown General Manager Paige revealing the SummerSlam opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles. Blue brand matches for tonight include SAnitY vs. The New Day in a tag team tournament match plus SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Becky Lynch in a non-title match with Becky earning a SummerSlam title shot if she wins. Tonight's 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Who will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam?

* Will Becky Lynch earn a SmackDown Women's Title Match at SummerSlam?

* Paige reveals tonight's First Round SmackDown Tag Team Title Tournament Match: The New Day vs. SAnitY

* Why is The Viper targeting Hardy?

* Are Daniel Bryan and The Miz destined to collide?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.