Mojo Rawley Shows Off Nasty Bruise, Rips Tyler Breeze's Performance On RAW

By Marc Middleton | July 24, 2018

Above is video of Mojo Rawley talking to the WWE cameras after his win over Tyler Breeze on last night's RAW.

"The only reason I gave Tyler Breeze a rematch in the first place was because I admire his persistence," Rawley said. "But you're going to demand a rematch and then deliver that kind of performance? You better give me something bigger, you better give me something better because that's 6 weeks of ass kickings. That's 1 week of Monday Night RAW that I can't even get back. It's time for something better. Enough is enough."

Mojo also showed off a nasty bruise on his leg and said he's not worried about it because he's now focused & undeterred. Mojo tweeted:


