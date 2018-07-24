WrestlingInc.com

Ronda Rousey & Others Scanned For Figures (Video), WWE NXT Superstar Turns 28, Evolution Talk

By Marc Middleton | July 24, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Ruby Riott, Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali getting scanned for their Mattel action figures.

- WWE NXT Superstar Angelo Dawkins turns 28 years old today while former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson turns 43.

Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax And Others React To WWE Evolution
See Also
Ronda Rousey, The Bella Twins, Alexa Bliss, Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax And Others React To WWE Evolution

- Below are videos of Kayla Braxton talking to Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella about the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view that takes place on Sunday, October 28th.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Results

Most Popular

Back To Top