Ronda Rousey & Others Scanned For Figures (Video), WWE NXT Superstar Turns 28, Evolution Talk

- WWE posted this video of Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Ruby Riott, Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali getting scanned for their Mattel action figures.

- WWE NXT Superstar Angelo Dawkins turns 28 years old today while former WWE Diva Torrie Wilson turns 43.

- Below are videos of Kayla Braxton talking to Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella about the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view that takes place on Sunday, October 28th.