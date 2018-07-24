Photos: Sasha Banks Gets New Tattoo

Sasha Banks was sporting new ink on last night's episode of RAW. As seen in the photos below, Banks got a new tattoo on her left forearm.

It's not known exactly when Banks got the tattoo, although Pro Wrestling Unlimited noted that she didn't have it on last week's RAW.

Banks isn't the only WWE star to get new ink recently, as Paige revealed a new tattoo on her torso last month.

I've only realised Sasha Banks' Tattoo... I like it... Kinda came out of nowhere though... #WWE pic.twitter.com/KtkUECBHDC — Chris (@CTwigger96) July 24, 2018