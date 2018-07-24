WrestlingInc.com

Photos: Sasha Banks Gets New Tattoo

By Raj Giri | July 24, 2018

Sasha Banks was sporting new ink on last night's episode of RAW. As seen in the photos below, Banks got a new tattoo on her left forearm.

It's not known exactly when Banks got the tattoo, although Pro Wrestling Unlimited noted that she didn't have it on last week's RAW.

Banks isn't the only WWE star to get new ink recently, as Paige revealed a new tattoo on her torso last month.





