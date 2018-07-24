Chris Jericho Says He'd Consider Impact Wrestling, Ring Warriors TV Deal, Former TNA Star Retires?

- Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley seemed to announce his retirement on Twitter. Shelley last wrestled at the ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds show in May, teaming with Motor City Machine Guns partner Chris Sabin against Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson). Shelley wrote that it was the final match for the Motor City Machine Guns, and that he doesn't think that he could have asked for a better ending. Shelley tweeted:

In the end, MCMG's final match was against @NickJacksonYB, @MattJackson13, @njpwShowT, and @njpwyohei_k. I really don't think I could've asked for a better ending. Four guys I love very much who I hope I helped some over the years. Thank you, gentlemen. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) July 23, 2018

- Ring Warriors, which was founded by the late Hiro Matsuda, announced that it will debut on WGN America on Saturday, September 15th at 8 a.m. ET/PT. The series, a joint venture between Florida based Ring Warriors and Nevada based Goin' Mobile Video Productions (GMVP), was acquired for worldwide distribution, marketing and licensing by California based Global Genesis Group (GGG). Calling the action for Ring Warriors will be the team of Blake Chadwick and Larry Brannon.

"I think Hiro would be very proud of what we are doing today with Ring Warriors," said Howard Brody, Matsuda's former partner and current Ring Warriors, LLC Chief Operations Officer. "Hiro had a vision that one day Ring Warriors would be on TV in the U.S. but he passed away before that was realized. After almost 20 years that vision is now a reality."

You can learn more about Ring Warriors and get all the latest updates on their official Facebook page.

- Chris Jericho, who has been known to troll fans on Twitter, commented on the upcoming ROH / NJPW event during WrestleMania weekend at Madison Square Garden. When asked if he would be there as the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Jericho replied:

Jericho also said that he would "of course" consider going to Impact Wrestling, as seen below: