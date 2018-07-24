Top WWE Stars In Burger King Commercial (Photo), Fans On RAW Challengers At SummerSlam, SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which RAW challenger has the best chance of walking away from SummerSlam with a title. As of this writing, 52% voted for Ronda Rousey against RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss while 29% voted for Roman Reigns against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the rest went with Seth Rollins against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler.
- WWE and Burger King premiered a new commercial with Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura last night during RAW. Nakamura posted this behind-the-scenes photo from filming: