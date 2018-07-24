Triple H Praises The WWE Women's Division, News On The WWE - 2K Games Relationship, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Cincinnati.

- GamesIndustry.biz reports that 2K Games is planning to step up their investment in the WWE 2K video game franchise.

No word yet on what the expansion might include but 2K President David Ismailer said the company is focusing on portfolio growth in the coming years. He said, "We're looking to expand and grow our portfolio, whether it's internally developing more products, or it's adding more long-term partnerships to our 2K product line. We're looking for quality products to deliver to consumers with long engagement."

- Triple H took to Twitter today and wrote the following praise for the women's division and the WWE Evolution pay-per-view being announced for October: