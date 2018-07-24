WWE Star Wants Match With Trish Stratus At Evolution, Every NXT Women's Champion (Video), 205 Live

- Today marks 5 years since the WWE NXT Women's Title was won by Paige on NXT TV. WWE posted this video looking at every Superstar who has won the NXT Women's Title - Paige, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, Ember Moon and current champion Shayna Baszler.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. WWE posted the following on tonight's Fatal 4 Way:

High-stakes Fatal 4-Way showdown WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has proven himself to be a fighting titleholder and has successfully defended the gold against Buddy Murphy and Hideo Itami in recent weeks. However, he is determined to keep The Age of Alexander alive and is hungry for his next challenger. After asking WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick who his next challenger would be, Alexander discovered that a Fatal 4-Way Match would determine his opponent. Mustafa Ali, Hideo Itami, TJP and Drew Gulak have all made compelling cases for an opportunity and will clash to determine who will challenge Alexander. Ali impressed in a brutal battle with Buddy Murphy; Itami pushed the champion to the limit in their recent contest; TJP decimated a returning Noam Dar to prove he is prepared for the highest level of competition; and Drew Gulak destroyed his latest opponent to send a clear message to The Soul of WWE 205 Live. Who will face Cedric Alexander for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship? Find out tonight at 10/9 C on WWE 205 Live on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Mickie James responded to a weekend tweet from Trish Stratus. After last night's WWE Evolution announcement, Mickie teased another match between the two former rivals. As noted, Trish has been confirmed to appear at Evolution.

Three babies later and there we are. @MickieJames https://t.co/Wd8MklxfZy — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 23, 2018