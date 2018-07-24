WWE Releases Rare Randy Savage Match (Video), Drake Maverick Adds Match To WWE 205 Live, WWE Stock

- Above is a new Hidden Gem addition for the WWE Network, featuring WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage teaming with Magnum TA to face The Mongolians in Georgia Championship Wrestling during a 1983 event.

- WWE stock was down 1.81% today, closing at $81.03 per share. Today's high was $83.71 and the low was $80.35.

- As seen below, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher for tonight's episode. As we've noted, tonight's show will also feature Hideo Itami vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. Drake posted the following video for tonight: