The Miz Says Daniel Bryan Walked Away From Him Like A Coward

Fans have wanted to see Daniel Bryan face The Miz since their now-famous Talking Smack segment on August 23rd, 2016. It turns out this rivalry between the two extends to parenting advice as well.

The Miz and Maryse are out promoting their new reality television show Miz and Mrs. They recently spoke to Chicago's CBS 2 where The Miz was asked if he would accept parenting tips from Bryan or consider raising his daughter Monroe Skye as a vegan.

"A vegan child? No," The Miz replied. "I'll allow Monroe to do whatever she wants to do as far as I'm concerned. Obviously, to a degree. If she wants to be a vegan, then I'll support her being a vegan. If she doesn't wanna be a vegan, then I'll support her not being a vegan. You know? It's up to her. That's her decision, and I hope that I am able to raise a strong, independent, and powerful woman, kind of like my wife is."

The A-Lister turned his focus to Bryan who he applauded for raising his daughter Birdie Joe to the best of his ability. The Miz said Bryan requested that he be moved to SmackDown Live and Bryan hasn't done anything about it. He defeated Byran in a gauntlet match and considers their feud a victory already.

"As far as Daniel Bryan's concerned, I applaud the fact that he's a father. I applaud the fact that he's raising his daughter the best he can. But when he steps into the ring, that's a whole other thing. You know what I mean? You can't diss a guy for being a dad, but you can diss a guy for being a WWE superstar and being condescending and sitting there thinking that he's better than you.

"Then, all of the sudden, since he wants me to be on SmackDown Live, he goes to the General Manager and gets it done and puts me on SmackDown Live. And then I'm here for the past three months, and he has done nothing, and I mean nothing since I have been there on SmackDown Live. I am waiting for him, but the fact is, he hasn't stepped up to me, hasn't said a word to me, hasn't really done anything to me. The only thing I've done is beat him in a gauntlet match, so as far as I'm concerned, I've won. The fact is, I went up to If you remember Talking Smack, I think it was three or four years ago, I said everything to Daniel Bryan's face. I went right up to him. And if you really remember, he started everything."

During their memorable appearance on Talking Smack, Bryan said The Miz had a soft style in the ring. This enraged The Miz and started his tirade against Bryan.

The Miz continued saying that Bryan decided not to hit him when he had the chance. Therefore, The Miz said he sees Bryan as a coward because he walked away instead of fighting for what he believes in.

"He's the one that called me a coward, said I had a soft style of working," The Miz continued. "But then there's a guy who comes back three years later and says he was fighting for his dreams.

"But the thing is, when I was up in his face, I was expecting to get hit, but what did he do? He walked away. Instead of fighting for his dreams and fighting for what he believes in, he walked away like a coward. That's where I stand with everything."