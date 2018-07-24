WWE announced this past May that Marina Shafir signed a deal with the company, and now she is set to have her first official match.

Shafir, who has a 1-2 record in professional MMA, is set to compete in her debut match at tonight's NXT house show in Largo, Florida.

The 30-year-old crossover athlete is 1/4 of MMA's Four Horsewomen which also includes Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke. All four women are under WWE contract, but a full reunion hasn't been a part of WWE's storyline yet.

Shafir is engaged to NXT Superstar Roderick Strong. The couple celebrated the birth of their first child, Troy Veniamin Lindsey on April 25, 2017. Shafir also appeared on NXT in June 2017 as part of the angle Strong had with Bobby Roode at the time.