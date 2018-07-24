Randy Orton SmackDown Teaser, Identities Of RAW Jobbers, The New Day Trains For SAnitY Match (Video)

- Above is backstage video from tonight's WWE SmackDown with Dasha Fuentes approaching Randy Orton for comments on why he attacked Jeff Hardy last week. Orton says we will find out soon enough.

- Last night's RAW saw Sasha Banks and Bayley team up to defeat two local enhancement talents, Samantha Simon and Karen Lundy. The jobbers were played by indie wrestlers Moxie Molly and Jaylee.

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature The New Day vs. SAnitY in the tag team tournament to crown new #1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Below is wacky new backstage video of The New Day training for the match: