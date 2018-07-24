Maryse Backstage At SmackDown Live, Jessamyn Duke's NXT Debut, Andre The Giant Doc Sets HBO Record

- Maryse is backstage at SmackDown Live tonight. Her reality show, Miz & Mrs., premieres tonight so it's likely she'll appear on camera.

- As noted, Marina Shafir of MMA's Four Horsewomen with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke, will make her NXT in-ring debut at this Thursday's NXT house show in Largo, Florida. Duke will also make her debut at the show. Shafir and Duke both signed with WWE this past May.

- The Hollywood Reporter has a story here about HBO signing Bill Simmons to a new deal. It was noted that HBO's Andre the Giant documentary, which Simmons prodcued, was the most-watched documentary in HBO Sports history with nearly 7 million viewers across the network's linear and digital platforms.