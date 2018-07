Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* The New Day vs. SAnitY in a tag team tournament match

* Paige announces SummerSlam opponent for WWE Champion AJ Styles

* SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Becky Lynch in a non-title match with SummerSlam implications