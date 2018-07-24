Rusev Vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas Official, Braun Strowman On Kevin Owens, AJ Styles On SummerSlam

- Rusev vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for tonight's WWE SmackDown after this backstage altercation between Zelina Vega and Lana.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and wrote the following on facing Kevin Owens at WWE SummerSlam. Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

I've traveled from Pittsburgh, to Buffalo, India, and back with the #MITB briefcase...and that was just last week! KO isn't getting this contract but he can GET THESE HANDS! #SummerSlam — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) July 24, 2018

- Below is backstage video of WWE Champion AJ Styles looking forward to finding out his SummerSlam opponent. As noted, SmackDown General Manager Paige will reveal the match on tonight's show.