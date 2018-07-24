WrestlingInc.com

Rusev Vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas Official, Braun Strowman On Kevin Owens, AJ Styles On SummerSlam

By Marc Middleton | July 24, 2018

- Rusev vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas is now official for tonight's WWE SmackDown after this backstage altercation between Zelina Vega and Lana.

- Braun Strowman took to Twitter today and wrote the following on facing Kevin Owens at WWE SummerSlam. Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.


- Below is backstage video of WWE Champion AJ Styles looking forward to finding out his SummerSlam opponent. As noted, SmackDown General Manager Paige will reveal the match on tonight's show.


