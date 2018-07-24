WrestlingInc.com

WWE Champion AJ Styles' SummerSlam Challenger Revealed

By Marc Middleton | July 24, 2018
WWE Champion AJ Styles' SummerSlam Challenger Revealed Photo Credit: @mikiewhite

Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view. The match was made on tonight's SmackDown and the contract was signed. Joe defeated R-Truth in a short match earlier in the night.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match
TBD vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tournament Winners vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

