Tonight will feature TJP vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami vs. Drew Gulak with the winner getting a shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Also, Jack Gallagher will face Akira Tozawa.

- 205 Live GM Drake Maverick runs through tonight's competitors in the Fatal 4-Way Number One Contender Match for the Cruiserweight Championship.

- Nigel McGuinness, Vic Joseph, and Percy Watson welcome us in and talk more about tonight's main event. Maverick is sitting at commentary for tonight's matches.

- Backstage, Jack Gallagher wants to remind the fans what kind of competitor he is when he defeats Akira Tozawa.

Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher

Gallagher instantly gets Tozawa to the ground, but that doesn't last long with Tozawa hitting a penalty kick and a running senton. Gallagher fights back with some clubbing blows. Tozawa with some chops, fakes the last and punches his opponent right in the face and out of the ring. Tozawa looks for a baseball slide, Gallagher pulls up the apron to trap him and swings away. Back in the ring, Gallagher tries for a couple pins, both one-counts.

Gallagher working over Tozawa's arm and he quickly gets to the rope to break it. Gallagher doesn't let him and just stomps away on Tozawa's arm. They both "Ah!" at each other a couple times. Tozawa with a spinning kick lands, suicide out on the floor hits, back in the ring, Tozawa up top and hits a missile dropkick, cover, two.

Gallagher has Tozawa on the ropes, charges into the corner, dropkick, nobody home, but Gallagher still lands on his feet. Shining wizard by Tozawa, heads up top again, Gallagher stops that, heads up and gets dumped down to the mat. Tozawa hits his diving senton, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

- Post-match, Tozawa heads over to Maverick and looks to want an opportunity at the title.

- Locker Room, TJP says it's about time he gets his title shot and once he wins tonight, the title is coming home with him.

- Backstage, Hideo Itami already talking about Cedric Alexander losing the title to him. Commentary wondering if he's looking past tonight's opponents.

- Kalisto wondering where Tony Nese is (he's not here tonight). Lince Dorado says there's no way they can match the power and speed of the Lucha House Party. Gran Metalik not here tonight because he's "taking care of his visa."

Kalisto and Lince Dorado vs. Local Competitors

Dorado goes for test of strength and gets the "lucha!" chant going instead. Dorado using his speed to get around his opponent, hurricanrana, bronco buster in the corner, and tags in Kalisto. Buddy Murphy is watching backstage. Both Kalisto and Dorado with some running splashes, Dorado spinning heel kick. Dorado hits a hand spring double stunner. Kalisto gets tagged in as Dorado flips over the top rope to take out a guy on the floor. Kalisto nails salida del sol for the pin.

Winners: Kalisto and Lince Dorado via Pinfall

- Locker Room, Drew Gulak says tonight's Fatal 4-Way will be a chaotic, unpredictable mess, but the only sure thing is one of his opponents will tap out.

- Dark Room, Mustafa Ali says to get to the title all he has to do is survive a number of submissions from each of his opponents. He'll still get to the top rope, hit the 054 and win, piece of cake.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes asks what Lio Rush thinks about Akira Tozawa. Rush says he's already beaten him and Tozawa should just keep his name out of his mouth.

Mustafa Ali vs. TJP vs. Drew Gulak vs. Hideo Itami (Number One Contender Fatal 4-Way Match)

Itami and Gulak immediately go after Ali, TJP hangs back, but the duo notice his tactic. He then tries to also attack Ali, charges in, misses, and gets booted out to the ring. Ali tries to take to the air early, Itami catches him in midair, cover, TJP breaks that up. Itami stares at him and TJP runs to the outside. Ali drops Itami and Gulak hits a hard lariat on Ali.

Gulak continues to work over Ali, cover, TJP breaks it up, Itami goes to beat up TJP, but Gulak gets him and TJP to work over Ali. TJP tries to do a double suplex with Gulak, but then rolls-up Gulak. Itami breaks it up. The three start bickering with each other and Ali hits a crossbody on the top rope on all three of them. TJP then locks up both Ali and Itami. Gulak heads back into the ring and stretches out TJP, tries for a pin, cover. Gulak and TJP with a bunch of back and forth reversal, come to a stalemate and Itami breaks that up. TJP gets Itami to attack Ali again. TJP up top, Ali tosses Itami into him. Ali with a running hurricanrana sending TJP back into Gulak.

Rolling facebuster by Ali on TJP, tornado DDT on Gulak, cover, broken up by both Itami and TJP.