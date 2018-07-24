James Ellsworth Fired On WWE SmackDown Live

It looks like James Ellsworth has finished up with WWE again.

Ellsworth interrupted SmackDown General Manager Paige on tonight's show and was then "fired" after interrupting the contract signing for WWE Champion AJ Styles' SummerSlam match. Paige and security escorted Ellsworth out of the building, allowing Samoa Joe to attack a distracted Styles. As noted, this was done to confirm Joe vs. Styles for SummerSlam.

Ellsworth returned to WWE at the recent Money In the Bank pay-per-view but was not offered a contract. Asuka destroyed him at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view earlier this month and it was believed then that he was on his way back out.

Below are shots from tonight's segment with Ellsworth and Paige along with comments from Ellsworth: