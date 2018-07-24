SPOILERS ** Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results From 7/24

Thanks to Wrestling INC. reader MrEddyG for sending in these results from tonight's second set of Impact Wrestling television tapings in Toronto:

Xplosion:

* Tyson Dux & Tariq vs KM & Fallah Bahh. KM & Bahh won when KM powerbombed Dux down on his knee. Good opener, and finally a victory for KM & Fallah.

Impact:

* Gamma Singh came out and said that he'd rather be in India than Toronto to get cheap heat. Singh introduced the Desi Hit Squad, who are facing "The Bone Soldier" Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams. Williams & Ishimori won after Petey hit a Canadian Destroyer and Ishimori hit a sitting front suplex onto his knees on Raju. Good match from both teams.

* KO Match: Alisha vs. Tessa Blanchard. Alisha got a lot of offense, but Tessa won the Hammerlock DDT. Tessa said after the match that she made an example out of Alisha and that Allie has everyone fooled but not her. Blanchard said that if Allie beats Su Yung next week for the KO's title, she will becoming after Allie.

LAX are out next. Santana & Ortiz are out in street clothes, Santana had a bandage on his knees. Konnan said they were attacked earlier by the OGz and told them to come out so they can finish this. The OHz were up on the balcony. Konnan called Kingston a glory hole. The crowd chanted for The OGz to come down here. Kingston didn't want a match in a ring, he wanted a match in the streets. Konnan said that he raised Hernandez & Homicide in the streets and accepted the challenge.

* Impact World Title Match: Eddie Edwards vs Austin Aries. Eddie tried to shake hands early, but AA slapped the hell out of him. Eddie just laughed him off and Aries went outside looking confused. Aries went for an airplane spin but there's a ref bump. Eddie hit a double arm DDT on the title that AA originally brought in, but the ref was still out. Eddie got frustrated, grabbed his kendo stick and hit AA first, and then the referee. Eddie choked AA in a corner with the stick, but Killer Kross came down and attacked Eddie. Looks like there's an alliance with AA and Kross. Aries hit The Brainbuster for the win.

Some new interviewer introduced Scarlett Bordeaux, who was wearing a hot red dress. The interview slobbered all over and stuttered when Scarlett asked his name. Scarlett said again she will not be hot-shamed and that "The Smokehouse" is here to make Impact sexy again.

* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr. Pentagon won with the Pentagon Driver. Sydal put on another solid effort. OVE & Sami appeared on the big screen backstage after the match. Sami was upset about their recent losses recently and demanded that Jake shave Dave's head.

* Jimmy Jacobs came out alone and wanted match with Johnny Impact. Johnny was attacked by Kongo on his way to the ring on the ramp. Kong tossed him in the ring and the match was on. Jimmy got the upper hand early, but Kongo interfered after Johnny made a brief comeback for the DQ. Kongo set up stairs on the ramp to attempt a powerbomb, but Johnny escaped. While Johnny got the upper hand outside, Jimmy hit him from behind with a steel chair, which was no sold. He chased Jacobs in and out of the ring, running through one of the stands at one point. He cornered Jimmy from going to the back, eventually hitting him in the face with the stairs. Impact left as Jimmy was attended to.

* Eli Drake (w/ Caleb Konley & Trevor Lee) vs. "The Prestigious One" Joe Hendry (w/ Katarina & Grado). There's a video with Joe singing and Eli's head superimposed on Joe's head beforehand. I think Eli deserves a much better program than this. Eli won with a rollup after Grado distracted the ref. Grado tried to explain what happened. After a brief discussion, he, Katarina and Hendry left to the back frustrated.

* KO's Title Match: Su Yung vs Allie. Su's undead bridesmaids were with her. Kiera Hogan was with Allie. Tessa Blanchard attacked Allie for the DQ. Su was upset after and got a Mandible Claw on Tessa. Allie recovered to super kick Blanchard and then attacked Su again after. Strange ending here.

Xplosion:

* The Deeners (Cody & Cousin Jake) vs. Caleb Konley & Trevor Lee. Lee & Caleb won with Trevor kicking Jake off the top rope while Konley was holding him up. Impressive new finisher.

Back to Impact:

Austin Aries was back. He bragged about defeating Eddie earlier. He asked the crowd why Killer Kross helped him, and said his new insurance policy can speak for himself. Kross said he is the new Beginning and that change is coming. He received a lot of "What" treatment here. He said whether everyone likes it or not, they will pay the toll. Aries said he is unstoppable now. He said if Eddie handled his stick properly, his wife never would've left him. Eddie came down the ramp with his kendo stick. Eddie hit Kross with a cutter. As Eddie went to get his hands in Aries, Kross recovered to choke Edwards out from behind.

Xplosion:

* The Undead Maid Of Honour (KC Spinelli) vs Rebel. Su was with KC, but left before the start of the match. "Two Scoops" chants early, the makeup isn't hiding KC's identity well. KC gets hung upside in a corner and Rebel nailed a double stomp from the top to get the upset win. I don't think any of the undead bridesmaids have won a match yet.

Back to Impact:

* The Main Event: Sami Callihan (w /OVE) vs Fenix. Sami spit in his hand before delivering a chop to Fenix leading to "That was gross" chants. Jake and Dave tried to interfere, but Pentagon came down to take them down. Fenix won with a spinning sit out Muscle Buster for the upset win.