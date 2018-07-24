Triple H On If WWE Evolution PPV Is In Response To Greatest Royal Rumble Event In Saudi Arabia

Triple H spoke to ESPN about WWE's upcoming all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in October. Below are some highlights:

If Evolution is a response to April's Greatest Royal Rumble event which featured no women:

"Let's take the Saudi Arabia show off the table, and let's just say it never happened -- would anybody question that they deserve this opportunity? To me, it's a ridiculous statement, the timing of it. You cannot effect change in a region that, culturally, is trying to change, you cannot help them affect that change without being there."

What to expect from the Evolution PPV:

"You can expect to see the best of all brands -- that's Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss], Sasha [Banks], Carmella, Nia Jax, Asuka, everyone -- plus you'll get to see Trish Stratus, Lita will be there, you're going to see some legends. You're also going to see stars of now and the future in Shayna Baszler and the women of NXT."

