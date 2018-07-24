Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar RAW Promo, Naomi Wins SmackDown Dark Match, The Miz & Maryse Videos

- "Miz & Mrs." was trending on Twitter tonight during the series premiere on the USA Network. Above and below are clips from the first episode. Tonight's WWE SmackDown closing segment was a premiere party with The Miz and Maryse, which was interrupted by Daniel Bryan. The segment ended with Miz tossing a fake baby at Bryan and laying him out with the Skull Crushing Finale.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Evansville, IN saw Naomi defeat Sonya Deville.

- Below is a promo for Monday's RAW from Miami with Ronda Rousey's return from suspension to confront RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's return to confront new #1 contender Roman Reigns.