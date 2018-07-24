Samoa Joe Warns AJ Styles, New #1 Contender Named On WWE 205 Live, Becky Lynch Is Focused (Video)

- As noted, Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is now official for the WWE SmackDown pay-per-view. Above is post-show video of Becky talking to Dasha Fuentes backstage. Becky tries not to get emotional and talks about how the past 5 years have been a perfect storm. Becky says she feels like she's where she's supposed to be, she's meant to go to SummerSlam and win the title, and meant to go to WWE Evolution to headline the pay-per-view with a successful title defense. Becky says she's so determined and will be in tunnel-vision from now on as she never wants to lose the SmackDown Women's Title after winning it at SummerSlam.

- The main event of tonight's WWE 205 Live episode saw Drew Gulak win a Fatal 4 Way over TJP, Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. No word yet on when Gulak vs. Alexander will take place.

- Samoa Joe tweeted the following after his SummerSlam match with WWE Champion AJ Styles was confirmed: