Top Stars Wrestle After WWE Tapings, Baby Toss Bonus Footage, Lana And Aiden English React To Rusev

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown main event segment saw The Miz and Maryse host a premiere party for their "Miz & Mrs." series on the USA Network, which was interrupted by Daniel Bryan. Miz ended up throwing a fake baby at Bryan and laying him out with the Skull Crushing Finale. WWE posted this video with alternate angles of the baby toss & the Skull Crushing Finale.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live in Evansville, IN saw Bryan, Jeff Hardy and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura after Styles pinned Cesaro following a Styles Clash.

See Also The Miz Says Daniel Bryan Walked Away From Him Like A Coward

- This week's SmackDown also saw Andrade "Cien" Almas defeat Rusev after interference from Aiden English backfired. Rusev then yelled at Lana and English backstage as the two were arguing, saying maybe none of them were good enough for Rusev Day. Lana and English took to Twitter after the show and wrote the following comments: