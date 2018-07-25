Photo: SmackDown Snubbed On WWE SummerSlam Poster

Below is the official SummerSlam poster. If the Instagram image doesn't load, you can also view it at this link.

The poster features WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, along with their respective SummerSlam opponents, Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey. No SmackDown champions or talents are featured on the poster.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The current SummerSlam card is at this link.

@OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.