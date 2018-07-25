UFC Interim Champion Stripped Of Title, UFC Welterweight Title Fight Announced, Paige VanZant Update

- Colby Covington has been squeezed out of the UFC welterweight title picture for the time being. Covington, the interim welterweight champion, has been forced to the sidelines, opening a spot for Darren Till to challenge Tyron Woodley.

The promotion announced that Woodley vs. Till will headline the September 8 event from the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The co-main event features Nicco Montano defending her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko.

Woodley has gone unbeaten over the last four years, including wins vs. Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. Till, unbeaten in his career, bested Thompson and Donald Cerrone recently.

Other planned fights for the event include Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez, Jessica Andrade vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Aljamain Sterling vs. Cody Stamman.

- UFC president Dana White told MMAjunkie that Colby Covington will be stripped of his interim title. Covington has been forced to the sidelines with surgery, and the promotion has moved ahead with Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till for the welterweight title.

Covington won the interim belt with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos earlier this year, improving to 14-1 in his career. He immediately called for a unification match with Woodley, who he previously trained with at American Top Team in Florida.

- Paige VanZant underwent successful surgery on her broken arm for a second time recently. The fighter is currently recovering and is expected to return to the Octagon once she is fully healed up.