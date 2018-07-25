WrestlingInc.com

Bullet Club Member Gets Locked Out Of Twitter, Colt Cabana Gives Weirdest Wrestling Experience, NJPW

By Joshua Gagnon | July 25, 2018

- Above is a recap for night 7 of the G1 Climax 28, which took place last Sunday. The tournament has taken a few days off, but will get going tomorrow morning at 5:30am ET. Here are tomorrow's matches:

* Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Tama Tonga
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Juice Robinson vs. Kenny Omega
* SANADA vs. Kota Ibushi

- ROH did a "10 Questions" with Colt Cabana and asked him what was the weirdest experience he's had outside of the United States. Cabana didn't disappoint with a story about an event in India.

"Definitely wrestling in a dirt patch in India for four straight days in a 25 x 25 ring that was made out of concrete," Cabana said. "Tickets were approximately one dollar, and three-thousand people would come each day to watch us perform. The only wrestlers on the show were myself, Trent [Beretta], Kevin Mathews and Sonjay Dutt. The ref was from India and didn't even know what pro wrestling was."

Kenny Omega Working G1 Climax With A Fractured Heel
- Thanks to the video below (Note: It's NSFW and volume is loud), Bullet Club's Tama Tonga called out the "internet f------ nerds" after his most recent G1 Climax match. Tonga asked the question: "Who the f--- are you?" and this apparently led to him being in "Twitter Jail" for a period of time where he wasn't able to tweet. Today, he's back on Twitter and wants to know who ratted on him.




