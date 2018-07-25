Elias Album Cracks Top 10 On Itunes, R-Truth Has First Singles Match In 9 Months, Meet Carmella

- R-Truth worked his first singles match since last October on last night's episode of SmackDown Live, losing to Samoa Joe. Truth had underwent successful shoulder surgery last December. His only other match since the surgery was appearing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 this past April.

- Elias' new album, Walk With Elias, has been doing well on iTunes. Before Monday's RAW, it had reached #16 on the iTunes U.S. sales chart. By the time the show was over, it cracked the Top 10 and hit #6. You can download the album on iTunes or Spotify.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be appearing at Adventureland Store located in the Voorhees Town Center in Voorhees, N.J. this Sunday. Carmella will appear from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while Gallows and Anderson will be there from 12:30-2 p.m.