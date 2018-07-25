Bobby Lashley Doesn't Get Roman Reigns Fan Response; Talks Hulk Hogan, Which WWE Star Is Underrated

Bobby Lashley took part in a conference call with Give Me Port this week. Below are some highlights, via Give Me Sport's Alex McCarthy:

* When asked who has impressed him most since returning to WWE, he called Roman phenomenal, but went on to say Elias, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor are some of his favorites.

* Regarding Reigns, Lashley said, "It kills me to be out in the ring with somebody of his level and the crowd be divided as to whether or not he deserves to be in the position he is - and I don't get it. He has the look, he's a great athlete and he's a great in-ring performer."

* Lashley thinks that Apollo Crews is underrated, saying "I hope they find something for Apollo because he has so much untapped potential."

He said: " I hope they find something for @WWEApollo because he has so much untapped potential."



Couldn't agree more with @fightbobby if I tried. — Alex McCarthy (@AlMac_GMS) July 23, 2018

* He felt that he had to return to WWE to win a World title. He felt in the 10 years he was gone from WWE, he proved he could work with anybody and he's now ready for it.

* Regarding Hulk Hogan's reinstatement into the WWE Hall of Fame, Lashley said, "If he's in, he's in. Nothing to do with me."