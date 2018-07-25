Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, Cole cuts a promo but is interrupted by Ricochet. Ricochet wants a title shot at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" but Cole turns him down. They have words until NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly come out to intimidate Ricochet. The War Raiders are out next to even the odds. The Undisputed Era tries to retreat but they're attacked by Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

* Lacey Evans defeated Tenilla Price

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty due to a distraction from The Street Profits

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated State Line, enhancement talents. Moustache Mountain issued a challenge to The Undisputed Era for the titles in Brooklyn

* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves. The Velveteen Dream came out with a mic during the match to try and distract EC3 but it didn't work

* Tommaso Ciampa defeated Aleister Black to win the NXT Title. This match should air on the last NXT episode of June. The finish saw the referee take a bump before Johnny Gargano ran out. Gargano attacked Ciampa and Black but Ciampa recovered first and pinned Black for the title

