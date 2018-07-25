WWE 2K19 'Wooooo! Edition' Full Details And Photo, Trailer With Ric Flair Revealed

Above is the new trailer for the "Wooooo! Edition" of the WWE 2K19 video game, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

2K issued the following details on the special edition:

2K today announced plans for the Wooooo! Edition of WWE 2K19, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Honoring 16-time WWE World Champion, global pop culture icon and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair – a man whose attitude and accomplishments represent "Never Say Never" to the fullest – the WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will be limited to 30,000 copies worldwide and offer an impressive collection of exclusive and collectible memorabilia, as well as robust digital content. The WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X at participating retailers for a suggested retail price of $129.99.

The WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition will include:

Copy of WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, which includes the following items:

* Access to WWE 2K19 Season Pass digital content (details announced this summer);

* Exclusive playable WWE Hall of Famers ('80s-inspired): "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat;

* Exclusive playable characters: "Macho Man" Randy Savage (WrestleMania® VIII) and Undertaker (2002);

* Exclusive playable arena: Starrcade 1983;

* Exclusive in-game attire: Ric Flair (WrestleMania 24 robe) and Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 32 robe);

* Access to WWE 2K19 pre-order bonus digital content (playable Rey Mysterio "Royal Rumble 2018" character and playable Ronda Rousey "WrestleMania 34/'Rowdy' Roddy Piper-inspired" character);

* WWE® SuperCard limited edition cards featuring WWE 2K19 cover Superstar AJ Styles, as well as an AJ-themed WWE 2K19 cardback.

* Exclusive premium packaging;

* Exclusive and individually numbered WWE Hall of Fame replica ring;

* Exclusive "Nature Boy"-inspired Funko Pop! figurine;

* Fanatics limited edition commemorative plaque featuring a fabric piece from Ric's iconic pink or purple robe;

* WWE SuperCard limited edition cards featuring Ric and Charlotte Flair, as well as a Ric-themed WWE 2K19 cardback.

"For all of my fans around the world, it's exciting and humbling to see my career immortalized through the power of video games," said Ric Flair. "This is going to be one stylin,' profilin,' limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' 'n' dealin' son of a collector's edition, and you don't want to miss out. Wooooo!"

"Few in life have celebrated the mantra of 'Never Say Never' quite like Ric Flair, so it's an honor to celebrate his legacy through the WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition," said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. "This jam-packed collector's offering of exclusive physical and digital items is the perfect way for fans to showcase their enthusiasm for 'The Nature Boy' and his incredible accomplishments."

Players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition at participating retailers will receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. In addition, players who purchase the WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will also receive Early Access to their game copies and in-game bonuses – including all Wooooo! Edition digital content – beginning four days early on Friday, October 5, 2018 for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Developed collaboratively by Yuke's and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB. WWE 2K19 is currently scheduled for worldwide release on October 9, 2018 for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. For more information on WWE 2K19 and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #WWE2K19 and #NeverSayNever or subscribe on YouTube. For more information on the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge, please visit wwe.2k.com/milliondollarchallenge/rules.