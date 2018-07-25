John Cena Checks In (Video), Big WWE NXT Title Match Tonight, The New Day Interviews WWE Superstars

- Above is video of The New Day talking to Kayla Braxton after their tag team tournament win over SAnitY on last night's WWE SmackDown. The Power of Positivity runs wild as Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teach Kayla to do their dance before taking over interview duties. They interview Tye Dillinger, Tyson Kidd, The Usos and Becky Lynch.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode but it looks like one or two may not air this week:

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole vs. Sean Maluta

* Lacey Evans vs. Tenilla Price

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Mighty

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. enhancement talents State Line

* EC3 vs. Kona Reeves

* NXT Champion Aleister Black defends against Tommaso Ciampa

- John Cena checked in with the WWE Universe during last night's SmackDown and tweeted the following video from the gym, noting how he's headed to China for a long trip and misses the WWE Universe but will be back soon.