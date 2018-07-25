Matt Hardy's Latest Cryptic Tweet, Sasha Banks & Bayley Talk WWE NXT Women's Title, The Miz & Maryse

- WWE posted this video of Sasha Banks and Bayley reflecting on 5 years of the WWE NXT Women's Title, currently held by Shayna Baszler.

- Below is the synopsis for next Tuesday's "Miz & Mrs." episode:

"Miz Takes The Cake: Maryse plans a spectacular and expensive baby shower the couple will never forget; Mike tries to save a few bucks on an extravagant cake but ends up paying the price when his scheme fails."

- We've noted how Matt Hardy has been tweeting hints at a possible reunion for The Hardys and the end of his tag team with Bray Wyatt. Hardy took to Twitter this week and wrote the following after he and Wyatt lost their rematch to RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team: