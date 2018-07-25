Renee Young Wants To Work Evolution, Adam Cole Vs. Ricochet To Continue Tonight, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Evansville, IN.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Sean Maluta vs. NXT North American Champion Adam Cole in a non-title match. Cole's feud with Ricochet will also continue tonight as WWE posted the following teaser:

Will NXT North American Champion Adam Cole respond to Ricochet? Ricochet pulled no punches on WWE NXT last week, calling out NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and accusing the Undisputed ERA leader of not being a fighting champion and "stealing" several victories over The One and Only. Ricochet added that his new goal is to get a one-on-one opportunity against Cole and capture the title that he believes Cole is hiding behind. Never one to back away from a war of words, what will Adam Cole have to say after being so blatantly targeted by one of NXT's hungriest Superstars? Are two of the black-and-yellow brand's best destined for a collision course with major title ramifications?

See Also Renee Young On Her Interactions With Vince McMahon, Wanting To Pursue Acting And Other Ventures

- Renee Young has made it known she wants to work the all-women's WWE Evolution event on October 28th. She tweeted the following and had an exchange with former WWE Superstar Summer Rae on possibly doing commentary if there's an all-female announce team:

An ALL WOMENS PPV you say?!?! ???????? — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 24, 2018

An all women's PPV calls for an all female commentary team...don't you think @ReneeYoungWWE?? #Evolution — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) July 24, 2018