WWE Confirms The Bar's TV Ring Return, WWE Network - Coliseum Updates, The Miz & Maryse Bonus Clip

- Above is a bonus clip from last night's Miz & Mrs. series premiere with The Miz and Maryse talking about the logistics of moving from Los Angeles to Austin, Texas.

- WWE Network has added several Coliseum Home Video compilations to the vault this week. New additions include Coliseum specials on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (two additions on Hogan), WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Ken Patera, The Hart Foundation, WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, The British Bulldog, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage & Elizabeth and WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

- The Bar vs. The Usos has been confirmed for next week's WWE SmackDown episode. The winners will face The New Day the following week with the winners going on to SummerSlam to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Cesaro and Sheamus tweeted the following after making their TV returns on last night's show: