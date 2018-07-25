Jeff Hardy Names The Best Tag Team In WWE Today, Talks Young Bucks Possible Signing With WWE

Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sportskeeda. During the interview, Hardy was asked about who the best tag team is in WWE today.

"The B-Team, because I saw them retain recently," Hardy replied, before changing his answer. "I'm going to go with The Usos because I'm on SmackDown and they're on SmackDown. I get to watch them and they're bad ass. The Usos!"

The Young Bucks expire at the end of the year. The Bucks have faced the Hardys several times in the past, with the Hardys last match before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33 taking place against the night before at ROH Supercard Of Honor XI, where the Bucks defeated the Hardys for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Hardy was asked if he thinks the Bucks will join WWE someday.

"I feel like it's a possibility," Hardy answered. "They're so talented. I mean it'll be great to mix it up with those guys in the WWE. They're doing their own thing and in a way, that's what's so cool about it. They're their own boss. They can do what they want and nobody tells them what they can't do.

"I respect those guys so much. I expect it's very possible that they get here."