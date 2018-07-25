Cris Cyborg Is Open To Facing Ronda Rousey In WWE

Ronda Rousey has a Raw Women's Title match at SummerSlam against Alexa Bliss. UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg Justino recently said that she would be willing to fight Rousey in WWE as well.

Rousey vs Cyborg never became a reality in the UFC, but anything is possible in WWE. TMZ recently caught up with Cyborg and asked if a WWE run was a possibility after her MMA career concludes. She admitted that it wasn't something she was planning for, but seemed open to the idea.

"You know some fans ask me that like, 'how crazy would it be to fight Ronda Rousey in WWE?'" Cyborg said. "To watch the fight that never happened. I say maybe, you know. It's not something I have planned but if it's something the fans would like to watch. I didn't train for that, but I think it would be great."

Cyborg has a 20-1 record in MMA and when compared to Rousey's 12-2 record the possibility of a WWE feud seems to write itself. Cyborg said she has seen WWE before and been to a couple live shows. She went on to comment on how different WWE is from the world she's used to in the Octagon. She emphasized the acting involved in professional wrestling and said "it would be cool" to face Rousey in WWE.

"It's like acting more," Cyborg said of the difference between WWE and UFC. "It's very different too because when you're fighting [in UFC] when somebody punches you have to show like you don't feel anything. In WWE when someone punches you, you have to act like you're hurt. It's different, very different."

