Nikki Bella Moving Out Of John Cena's House, WWE's New Partnership With G Fuel (Video), The Miz

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel posted this video with The Miz's greatest moments in UUDD history.

- TMZ reports that Nikki Bella is moving out of John Cena's house and has started shopping for her own home in San Diego's La Jolla area. Nikki has been living at John Cena's house in that area during their "breakup" but she's now looking to stay nearby to be closer to sister Brie Bella.

Nikki, a first-time home buyer, reportedly has a budget of just over $1 million. She's looking for a home with at least 4 bedrooms, a pool and good security, and has checked out 2 different homes in gated communities. TMZ adds that sources close to Nikki say that she really wants to have her independence back and is looking to "figure herself out" by purchasing her own home.

- G Fuel has partnered with WWE to release a line of shaker cups. The first cup features WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, as seen below. WWE noted on Twitter that there will be 5 other cups to be released.