Cody On Randy Orton's SmackDown Promo Ripping NJPW Stars, Finn Balor Fights Musician In Music Video

- Finn Balor is featured in English musician Mikes Kane's music video, Cry On My Guitar, which you can watch in the video above. Kane spends most of the video fighting with Balor.
- As seen on SmackDown Live last night, Randy Orton took some shots at the non-WWE wrestling scene during his promo. Orton said that he wasn't an "indie darling that competed in run-down bingo halls," adding that he "didn't steal some sweet hand gesture either." A Twitter user asked Cody Rhodes to blast Orton for the promo, but Cody is not having any of it, as seen below:
You crazy?! Randy could call me a rat piece of sh!& and I wouldn't care ha.— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 25, 2018
Without him I wouldn't have cleared a million dollars by 24 without a college education. Learned a lot about wrestling from him, and pretty much everything I know about travel from him. "Ice cream" https://t.co/9oQ6E6sNNW
Cody added that his quick powerslam is an homage to Orton:
100% from Randy.— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 25, 2018