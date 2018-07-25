WrestlingInc.com

Cody On Randy Orton's SmackDown Promo Ripping NJPW Stars, Finn Balor Fights Musician In Music Video

By Raj Giri | July 25, 2018

- Finn Balor is featured in English musician Mikes Kane's music video, Cry On My Guitar, which you can watch in the video above. Kane spends most of the video fighting with Balor.

Randy Orton Rips Bully Ray And Takes Another Shot At Independent Wrestling, Bully Ray Replies

- As seen on SmackDown Live last night, Randy Orton took some shots at the non-WWE wrestling scene during his promo. Orton said that he wasn't an "indie darling that competed in run-down bingo halls," adding that he "didn't steal some sweet hand gesture either." A Twitter user asked Cody Rhodes to blast Orton for the promo, but Cody is not having any of it, as seen below:


Cody added that his quick powerslam is an homage to Orton:


