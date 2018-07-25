Rey Mysterio Says He Wants To End His Career In WWE

Rey Mysterio has wrestled twice for WWE in 2018 and both outings were in Royal Rumble matches. He is booked for another match for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Budokan Hall on August 12th against a yet-to-be-named opponent during the last night of the G1 Climax as well. Mysterio is appearing for a number of companies in a short amount of time, but a WWE return is also on his agenda.

Mr. 6-1-9 is booked for a few events including 'All In' on September 1st and Chris Jericho's upcoming Rock n Wrestling Rager At Sea. A return to Vince McMahon and Company seems likely for Mysterio, but he has a busy schedule already of him.

Mysterio talked to Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectables where she asked him if a WWE return was possible so Mattel could keep making action figures of him. Mysterio said Mattel should keep making figures of him no matter what and went on to say a WWE return is in the plans.

Mysterio has done a lot in the nearly thirty years he's been a professional wrestler and said he wants to end his career under WWE's banner.

"It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE," Mysterio said. "With that being said, I don't have much left on my watch. So I'm thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt."

