PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles Matches, ROH - MSG Ticket Information, MLW Battle Riot

- In the video above, ROH announced fans who subscribe to HonorClub before Wednesday, August 1 will received a pre-sale code (sent by e-mail) for the Madison Square Garden Show on April 6. The HonorClub pre-sale will begin through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 8 at 10am ET and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 10 at 10am ET.

- This Friday night, beIN SPORTS will broadcast its first-ever Major League Wrestling network special: MLW BATTLE RIOT at 8pm ET in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The show will take place from New York City and feature stars like: Pentagon Jr., Shane "Swerve" Strickland, John Hennigan, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jake Hager, Rey Fenix, Barrington Hughes, Sami Callihan, Jimmy Havoc and others in the first-ever Battle Riot (featuring 40 wrestlers) with a championship title going to the winner. MJF and Joey Ryan will also face off to determine the first World Middleweight Champion.

Are you ready to riot? This Friday night beIN SPORTS will broadcast its first-ever Major League Wrestling network special, MLW BATTLE RIOT® 8 - 10pm ET in the United States,... https://t.co/CxKdqURcOY — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 25, 2018

- On Twitter, PWG revealed the matches for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 31 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Last year's tournament winner was Ricochet who defeated Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee in the finals. Here are what this year's cards currently look like:

Night One

* Adam Brooks vs. Rey Horus

* Flamita vs. Puma King

* David Starr vs. Joey Janela

* Bandido vs. T-Hawk

* CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch

* Brody King vs. PCO

* Ilja Dragunov and Shingo Takagi vs. Timothy Thatcher and WALTER (Non-Tournament Match)

Night Two

* Chris Brookes vs. Trevor Lee

* Robbie Eagles vs. DJ Z

* Darby Allin vs. Jeff Cobb

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Jonah Rock

* Travis Banks vs. Shingo Takagi

* WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus vs. CIMA, Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier (Non-Tournament Match)

Night Three

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.) vs. Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier (PWG World Tag Team Championship)