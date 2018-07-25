WrestlingInc.com

PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles Matches, ROH - MSG Ticket Information, MLW Battle Riot

By Joshua Gagnon | July 25, 2018

- In the video above, ROH announced fans who subscribe to HonorClub before Wednesday, August 1 will received a pre-sale code (sent by e-mail) for the Madison Square Garden Show on April 6. The HonorClub pre-sale will begin through Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 8 at 10am ET and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 10 at 10am ET.

- This Friday night, beIN SPORTS will broadcast its first-ever Major League Wrestling network special: MLW BATTLE RIOT at 8pm ET in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The show will take place from New York City and feature stars like: Pentagon Jr., Shane "Swerve" Strickland, John Hennigan, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Jake Hager, Rey Fenix, Barrington Hughes, Sami Callihan, Jimmy Havoc and others in the first-ever Battle Riot (featuring 40 wrestlers) with a championship title going to the winner. MJF and Joey Ryan will also face off to determine the first World Middleweight Champion.


Matt Taven: MSG Show Is A 'Big Pat On The Back' For Ring Of Honor
See Also
Matt Taven: MSG Show Is A 'Big Pat On The Back' For Ring Of Honor

- On Twitter, PWG revealed the matches for the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 31 at 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Last year's tournament winner was Ricochet who defeated Jeff Cobb and Keith Lee in the finals. Here are what this year's cards currently look like:

Night One

* Adam Brooks vs. Rey Horus
* Flamita vs. Puma King
* David Starr vs. Joey Janela
* Bandido vs. T-Hawk
* CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch
* Brody King vs. PCO
* Ilja Dragunov and Shingo Takagi vs. Timothy Thatcher and WALTER (Non-Tournament Match)

Night Two

* Chris Brookes vs. Trevor Lee
* Robbie Eagles vs. DJ Z
* Darby Allin vs. Jeff Cobb
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Jonah Rock
* Travis Banks vs. Shingo Takagi
* WALTER vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus vs. CIMA, Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier (Non-Tournament Match)

Night Three

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M (Pentagon Jr.) vs. Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Results

Most Popular

Back To Top