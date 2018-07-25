Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Evolution Is The WrestleMania Of The Women's Division

Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN earlier this week to promote the WWE Evolution all-women's event. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Making recent major announcements for the women's division:

"It's an honor beyond description to be the one who gets to make these announcements. To announce the first ever all-women Royal Rumble match, and now the first ever all-women pay-per-view. To be able to honor the memories and legacies of all of those women who have paved the way -- many of whom I knew personally, and a lot of them around the world I don't -- [and] to represent them and this shared passion in what we do and what we love and what we're all capable of, to me, it really demonstrates this moment of equality, not only for them, but for all of the young girls and women around the world."

Her Evolution role:

"What's awesome about this pay-per-view event is that it's being treated the same as every other pay-per-view, because we believe in it so much. It has the creative writing team. It has all of our live events production, talent relations -- all of the different departments that go into making every pay-per-view a success are behind this pay-per-view. In terms of my role, I'm going to do everything I can to make it as big and as successful as it can possibly be. I'm hoping, at any rate, that this is going to be the WrestleMania of the women's division."

Source: ESPN