WWE SmackDown Superstar In Line For Big Push?, The Bella Twins Re-Watch WWE Debuts, Eva Marie Photos

- Above is the latest episode of Bella Playback with The Bella Twins reacting to their TV debut on the 2006 WWE Diva Search, featuring unseen footage.
- Andrade "Cien" Almas impressed a lot of people backstage with his work in the July 17th non-title SmackDown loss to WWE Champion AJ Styles, according to PWInsider. Word coming out of the match was that Almas was in line for a big push. Almas defeated Rusev on this week's SmackDown.
- Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie will be on the cover of the August issue of Amaré Magazine, which is their Summer Sexiest Issue. Below are behind-the-scenes shots from the shoot:
Natalie also is growing her #Empire empowering women through her fashion brand called @nemfashion
