How Was Viewership For The Miz & Mrs. Series Premiere?

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.473 million viewers and ranked #5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. This was the series premiere for The Miz and Maryse's new docuseries.

To compare, this week's Total Bellas episode on E! drew 610,000 viewers and ranked #14 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.340 million viewers and ranked #4 in the 18-49 demographic.

Laws of Jaws topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.097 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers

Episode 2:

Episode 3:

Episode 4:

Episode 5:

Episode 6:

Source: ShowBuzz Daily