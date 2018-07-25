WrestlingInc.com

How Was Viewership For The Miz & Mrs. Series Premiere?

By Marc Middleton | July 25, 2018

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.473 million viewers and ranked #5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic. This was the series premiere for The Miz and Maryse's new docuseries.

To compare, this week's Total Bellas episode on E! drew 610,000 viewers and ranked #14 for the night in the 18-49 demographic. SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.340 million viewers and ranked #4 in the 18-49 demographic.

Laws of Jaws topped the night in the 18-49 demographic while Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.097 million.

