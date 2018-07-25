Matt Riddle Talks Wrestlers In NXT That He'd Like To Face

Matt Riddle, who is rumored to be WWE bound, was the guest on the latest episode of Sean Waltman's X-Pac12360 podcast. You can watch the full episode in the video above or download the podcast version on iTunes or Android. They sent us these highlights:

Riddle on his status as one of the hottest free agents in wrestling:

"I am in a really good position right now. I work with Evolve on a regular basis and they have a great relationship with WWE and other companies as well. Zack Saber Jr. worked with us, New Japan... I've been fortunate enough to travel the world and wrestle guys from New Japan, Ring of Honor, especially Progress and still wrestling WWE guys. I'm in a really good spot.

"The last couple of years you (Waltman) helped me out a lot too, but you know how granted they took issues with my past. I was kinda stuck, but from what I've gathered, what I've heard from everybody, is at the point where they all want me and they're all willing to work with me. I think they're all big fans of Matt Riddle. And I think it's my time to make the right decision, do it and let's see what happens."

Possible matches for him in NXT:

"I had one match with Roderick Strong, which was great and I'd love to do something like that again. I've wrestled Kyle O' Reilly all around the world from Ireland to the U.S to everywhere, I'd love to do that again. Adam Cole the same. Aleister Black, I wrestled him only once and we didn't call anything and it was one of my fave matches I've had and I'd like to do that again. Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet… the list goes on. Endless possibilities for great matches."

A match with James Ellsworth that stands out:

"The one that sticks out to me the most and he was terrified, he was like 'you're so good though' and this and that and I'm like, 'Bro, relax. It's like a 5 minute match and we're gonna kill it, it's gonna be easy.' And this person was James Ellsworth. He was terrified. I'll be honest, I had a lot of people tell me just to kick the s--t out of him… and I'm like 'I'm not that kinda person. And James Ellsworth can't really defend himself against me, I don't like that.' But we were talking about the match and he was just shaking and nervous for it. I don't know if he thought I was gonna turn it up on him or what. It ended up being a good match. He thanked me for the match and said it was a great experience and 'thank you for not killing me.'"