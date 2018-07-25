Funny Moment With Vince McMahon & Triple H At RAW, Karl Anderson's Abs Sing To Finn Balor, WWE Stock

- As noted, Finn Balor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. WWE posted this video of Karl Anderson and his abs singing Happy Birthday to Balor.

- WWE stock was up 0.41% today, closing at $81.28 per share. Today's high was $82.35 and the low was $80.52.

- WWE cameras caught a funny moment between Triple H and Vince McMahon after they appeared on this week's RAW with Stephanie McMahon for the WWE Evolution announcement. As seen below, Triple H held the ropes for Stephanie and then tried to hold them for Vince but Vince refused, laughed and then pretended to kick his son-in-law.