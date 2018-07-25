- Above, Impact Backstage Interview, Alicia Atout, spoke with Kiera Hogan on her AMBY YouTube channel. Hogan talked about getting into wrestling, her red hair, taking on different roles in wrestling, and her ring name, which is also her real name.

"I've gotten so many comments about my name, 'Why do I keep it?' It's me, I'm not trying to be anybody else," Hogan said. "I'm not trying to be like the other Hogan, I want to be Kiera Hogan, that's all I want to be. It's just me."

- Ring of Honor announced dates for its upcoming NJPW co-promotional Global Wars Tour. The tour dates are: November 7 (Lewiston, Maine), November 8 (Lowell, Massachusetts), November 9 (Buffalo, New York), and November 11 (Toronto, Ontario, Canada). Ticket sale dates, talent, and match announcements are still to come.

- On his Instagram, Matt Jackson announced Bandido would be wrestling at "All In" on September 1. Bandido, 23, has had notable appearances in PWG, Dragon Gate, The Crash, and was trained in CMLL's academy. Other wrestlers previously announced for the event: Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, Kazuchika Okada, Jay Lethal, Britt Baker, Matt Cross, and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.