James Ellsworth Releases Statement Following WWE Departure

After simply being an enhancement talent during Braun Strowman's monstrous push, James Ellsworth returned to be the ultimate underdog. His fan support and valiancy propelled him to defeating WWE Champion on three occasions. While these were considered fluke victories, with Dean Ambrose having a major involvement, Ellsworth ascended as high as becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship.

Following a heel turn which turned him into one of the biggest heat magnets, his high level of jeers assisted Carmella in becoming arguably the most villainous female on the SmackDown Live roster. WWE released Ellsworth in November of 2017, but he made his return aligning with Carmella once again, costing Asuka a victory at Money in the Bank after a seven-month absence. On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, General Manager Paige fired Ellsworth, officially ending his five-week WWE stint.

Grateful for the opportunity, Ellsworth posted a statement on Twitter about his WWE run.

Two years ago today I stepped in the ring with @BraunStrowman on #RAW and my life since then has changed!



Two years ago today I stepped in the ring with @BraunStrowman on #RAW and my life since then has changed!

Enjoy the read, RT me your feedback and remember use the hashtag #RehireEllsworth !!

Even with this statement, Ellsworth feels that the door may not be completely shut with WWE, as he attempting to spread a hashtag on a campaign to "rehire Ellsworth." Ellsworth is still a big name in the independent scene. He also had the opportunity to compete against Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship this past February, but was unable to win the title.