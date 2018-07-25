Adam Cole On Ricochet & 'Coward' Chants (Video), Next Week's WWE NXT, Shayna Baszler Vs. Kairi Sane

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode saw Ricochet challenge NXT North American Champion Adam Cole to a match at "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" but the leader of The Undisputed Era turned him down. Above is post-show video of Cole talking to Sarah Schreiber about the challenge.

"You think I'm making up excuses as to why I don't want to fight Ricochet at Takeover? Let me paint this picture for you, OK?," Cole said. "Ricochet is really good, some days I think he might even be great but he's not special. Adam Cole is special and I only want to fight other special Superstars, other special athletes here in NXT and until Ricochet gets on my level, he just has to wait in line."

In regards to the "coward" chants from the NXT Universe, Cole says he doesn't care what fans have to say because he does what he wants, when he wants. Cole says The Undisputed Era does what they want, when they want, because they call the shots.

- EC3 vs. Kona Reeves has been confirmed for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

- This week's show also featured NXT General Manager William Regal overseeing the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" contract signing between Kairi Sane and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Below are post-show comments from Baszler along with shots from the segment: